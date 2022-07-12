Russia condemns Ukraine’s attack on Kherson with US weapons | News

The permanent representation of Russia before the UN rejected on Tuesday the attack carried out by the Ukrainian army with US weapons against the city of Nóvaya Kajovka that left at least seven dead.

The head of the Russian delegation, Dmitri Polianski, pointed out that “The bombardments against civilian targets can only arouse a firm condemnation” while blaming the US for supplying the weapons with which the aggressions were carried out.

According to information from the American Worldview-2 satellite, the bombardment by Ukrainian forces with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers left at least seven dead and 40 wounded.

Photo of a GMLRS shell shot down yesterday (from the M142 HIMARS) by the Pantsir C1 air defense crew, at Novaya Kakhovka.

Not all shells hit the target, so there could have been many more civilian casualties.

– In the rear (@pueblopatriota)

July 12, 2022

For his part, the head of the civil and military administration of the Kakhovka district, Vladimir Leontiev, reported that there are still people under the rubble as a result of the attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Nóvaya Kakhovka, located in the province of Kherson.

Similarly, Leóntiev pointed out that hundreds of homes have been damaged as well as schools, hospitals and an equipment plant for hydroelectric power plants. Gas and electricity service have been cut off to prevent further losses, he said.

Irina:

Deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told RIA Novosti that Ukrainian troops launched a missile attack on Novaya Kakhovka with high-precision US MLRS HIMARS weapons, the hydroelectric power plant was not damaged.

– In the rear (@pueblopatriota)

July 12, 2022

Likewise, a warehouse with humanitarian aid was destroyed, registering the loss of 35 tons of food and other supplies. The head of the Humanitarian Aid Center, Natalia Zariá, said that “it was very important for the city, since no one receives pensions or salaries.”

The Ukrainian army launched an attack on the city of Novaya Kakhovka on Monday as part of the aggression perpetrated on Kherson since the province was occupied by Russian forces.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



