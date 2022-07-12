The authorities of Nova Kakhovka promised to restore the infrastructure after the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

NEW KAKHOVKA, July 12 – RIA Novosti. The head of the military-civilian administration of the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region, Vladimir Leontyev, said that the infrastructure of the city, destroyed as a result of a missile attack by Ukrainian troops, would be restored.

“We will not fold our hands. We will work. We will restore everything. We will not be frightened by such barbarity,” Leontiev told RIA Novosti.

The Ukrainian army attacked Novaya Kakhovka on the night of July 12. As a result of the strike, warehouses with saltpeter exploded, a hospital, residential buildings and other urban infrastructure were damaged. There are dead and many injured. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional administration, told RIA Novosti that the missile attack was carried out by high-precision American MLRS HIMARS, the hydroelectric power plant was not damaged.