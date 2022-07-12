Ukrainian troops shelled Panteleymonovka and Gorlovka from Grad

MOSCOW, July 12 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops on Tuesday morning fired four rockets from the Grad MLRS at Panteleymonovka, 14 shells of 155 and 122 mm caliber at Gorlovka, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reports.

“Fire was recorded from the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine – ed.) in the following directions: 08.30 – the settlement of Novgorodskoe – the settlement of Horlivka (the settlement of the mine named after Izotov): 6 shells of 155 mm caliber were fired; 08.40 – the settlement Dzerzhinsk (South mine) – settlement Gorlovka (settlement of mine 6/7): 6 mines of 120 mm caliber were fired; “; 08.56 – N. Nelepovka – N. Gorlovka: 8 shells of 122 mm caliber were fired,” the department said in a Telegram channel.