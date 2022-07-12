World

Ukrainian troops fired eight shells at Donetsk

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

DONETSK, July 12 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, firing eight shells of 122 mm caliber, according to the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime.
“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction: 09:09 (coincides with Moscow time) – the settlement of Novomikhailovka – the city of Donetsk (Petrovsky district): eight shells with a caliber of 122 mm were fired,” the representative office’s Telegram channel says.
Petrovsky district of Donetsk is located on the western outskirts of the capital of the DPR, it is the most distant part of the city from the center. Since 2014, when the DPR declared independence from Kyiv, this area, starting from the line of contact outside the city of Marinka, has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian security forces.
June 22, 17:18Infographics

Interactive map of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Trump’s former security adviser confesses that he helped plan coups | News

21 mins ago

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Appointed Interim President | News

2 hours ago

Hungary decrees a state of energy emergency | News

3 hours ago

Foreign Ministry calls Britain’s decision to confiscate Russian assets ‘suicide’

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.