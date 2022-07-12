Ukrainian troops fired eight shells at Donetsk

DONETSK, July 12 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, firing eight shells of 122 mm caliber, according to the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime.

“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction: 09:09 (coincides with Moscow time) – the settlement of Novomikhailovka – the city of Donetsk (Petrovsky district): eight shells with a caliber of 122 mm were fired,” the representative office’s Telegram channel says.

Petrovsky district of Donetsk is located on the western outskirts of the capital of the DPR, it is the most distant part of the city from the center. Since 2014, when the DPR declared independence from Kyiv, this area, starting from the line of contact outside the city of Marinka, has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian security forces.