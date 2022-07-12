EU ministers to discuss new loan to Ukraine on Tuesday

BRUSSELS, July 12 – RIA Novosti. The Council of Ministers of Economy and Finance of the EU countries at a meeting on Tuesday will discuss a new macro-financial loan to Ukraine for 1 billion euros and, most likely, will agree on its allocation, Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Staniura told reporters before the meeting.

“We will discuss new macro-financial support for Ukraine, 1 billion euros. I am sure we will reach an agreement,” said the Czech minister, whose statement was broadcast on the website of the European Commission.

Earlier, the European Commission proposed to allocate this support, it had to be approved by the Council of the EU countries and the European Parliament. The Council is considering the issue on Tuesday, the European Parliament agreed on the provision of assistance last week.

According to the EC proposal, 1 billion euros will be allocated to Ukraine in the form of long-term loans on favorable terms. The EC also advised that as soon as the European Parliament and the EU Council approve this proposal and the relevant memorandum of understanding and loan agreement with the Ukrainian authorities are signed, it will quickly provide the country with these funds. Later, the EC announced that they expect to list them in the summer.