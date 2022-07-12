World

Media: Sri Lankan president signed his resignation letter on Monday

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

BANGKOK, July 12 – RIA Novosti. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa signed a letter of resignation from July 13 on Monday, the Daily Mirror online version reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the country’s parliament.
The statement was signed by the President on Monday and handed over to a senior government official for transmission to the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament on July 13, the publication reported.
Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardena, who is aware of the signed statement, will receive it on Wednesday and publicly announce the end of Gotobai Rajapaksa’s presidency, the report said.
Earlier it was reported that, despite reports that the President of Sri Lanka left the country on Saturday after the seizure of the presidential house by protesters, the President, who was escorted from his residence by personal guards on Saturday afternoon, was transferred to one of the ships of the military naval forces of the country and spent more than two days on it at sea, within the territorial waters of Sri Lanka.
Yesterday, 18:43

Media reported that the President of Sri Lanka did not leave the country

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Trump’s former security adviser confesses that he helped plan coups | News

21 mins ago

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Appointed Interim President | News

2 hours ago

Hungary decrees a state of energy emergency | News

3 hours ago

Foreign Ministry calls Britain’s decision to confiscate Russian assets ‘suicide’

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.