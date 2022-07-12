Media: Sri Lankan president signed his resignation letter on Monday

The statement was signed by the President on Monday and handed over to a senior government official for transmission to the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament on July 13, the publication reported.

Earlier it was reported that, despite reports that the President of Sri Lanka left the country on Saturday after the seizure of the presidential house by protesters, the President, who was escorted from his residence by personal guards on Saturday afternoon, was transferred to one of the ships of the military naval forces of the country and spent more than two days on it at sea, within the territorial waters of Sri Lanka.