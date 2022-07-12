World
Media: Sri Lankan president signed his resignation letter on Monday
BANGKOK, July 12 – RIA Novosti. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa signed a letter of resignation from July 13 on Monday, the Daily Mirror online version reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the country’s parliament.
The statement was signed by the President on Monday and handed over to a senior government official for transmission to the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament on July 13, the publication reported.
Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardena, who is aware of the signed statement, will receive it on Wednesday and publicly announce the end of Gotobai Rajapaksa’s presidency, the report said.
Earlier it was reported that, despite reports that the President of Sri Lanka left the country on Saturday after the seizure of the presidential house by protesters, the President, who was escorted from his residence by personal guards on Saturday afternoon, was transferred to one of the ships of the military naval forces of the country and spent more than two days on it at sea, within the territorial waters of Sri Lanka.
Yesterday, 18:43
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked