More than 18.5 thousand refugees crossed the border with Russia in the Rostov region
ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 12 – RIA Novosti. More than 18.5 thousand residents of the LPR, DPR and Ukraine crossed checkpoints at the border in the Rostov region over the past day, the border department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation for the region reports.
“Over the past 24 hours, more than 18,500 citizens have crossed the border to enter Russia through checkpoints located in the Rostov region,” the statement said.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, Putin noted, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass. The ultimate goal of the special military operation, according to the President of the Russian Federation, is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops.
