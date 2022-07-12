Residents of the Syrian village did not miss the convoy of the US Armed Forces, media write

CAIRO, July 12 – RIA Novosti. Residents of a village in northeastern Syria, with the support of the military, did not let the US military convoy through, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

“Residents of the village of al-Salihiya in Qamishli province, with the support of the Syrian military, at a checkpoint drove away a convoy of American armed forces from five armored personnel carriers that tried to enter the village,” the agency said.

The US military illegally controls territories in the north and northeast of Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasek and Raqqa, where the largest oil and gas fields in Syria are located. Official Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of the US military on its territory occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.