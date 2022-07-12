Turkey proposed to hold a new meeting with Armenia in Ankara or Yerevan

ANKARA, July 12 – RIA Novosti. Turkey has offered to hold another normalization meeting with Armenia in Ankara or Yerevan, but so far there has been no response, a diplomatic source in Ankara told RIA Novosti.

There are no diplomatic relations between Turkey and Armenia, the border between the two countries has been closed since 1993 at the initiative of Ankara. Difficult relations between the countries are caused by a number of circumstances related, in particular, to Ankara’s support for the Azerbaijani position on the Karabakh problem and Turkey’s sharp reaction to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire.

Yesterday, 16:45 Russia and Turkey to hold talks at the highest level

“If we are talking about the process of normalizing relations between the two countries, it would be logical for the negotiations to take place without the participation of third countries, forces. We proposed to hold a meeting in Ankara or Yerevan, but have not received a response yet,” the agency’s source said.

According to him, one of the obstacles to the normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia is the pressure of the Armenian diaspora. “In some cases, the process is sabotaged. But we hope that the normalization process will continue,” the source added.

On January 14, Moscow hosted the first meeting of special representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey – Deputy Chairman of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan and former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilych. As the Russian Foreign Ministry reported, the parties during the talks showed their readiness to conduct a dialogue in a constructive, non-politicized manner. Three more meetings were held in Vienna.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also stated that pressure on the Armenian government inside the country is the main problem on the way to normalizing relations between Ankara and Yerevan. According to him, official Ankara is in favor of continuing the dialogue with Yerevan and is ready to gradually advance this process.