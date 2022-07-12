World

Arms dealers posing as police officers arrested in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 12 – RIA Novosti. The Security Service of Ukraine reported that in the Kyiv region they detained arms dealers posing as law enforcement officers, confiscating 15 automatic weapons and more than 6,000 rounds of ammunition from them.
“The SBU detained in the Kyiv region arms dealers posing as law enforcement officers. 15 automatic firearms and more than 6,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the attackers. To disguise their illegal activities, the attackers posed as representatives of law enforcement agencies,” the SBU Telegram channel says. .
It is alleged that the attackers were going to get 20 thousand dollars for this batch of weapons.
In May, Ukraine’s First Deputy Interior Minister Yevgeny Yenin said that despite tougher law enforcement measures and the exodus of a significant part of the population, the number of crimes related to car theft and illegal trafficking of weapons has increased in the country since the start of the Russian special operation.
Earlier, only in Kyiv, after the start of the special operation, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities uncontrollably distributed more than 25,000 firearms and over 1 million rounds of ammunition to citizens.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the control over the supplied weapons undermining military assistance

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

