“The SBU detained in the Kyiv region arms dealers posing as law enforcement officers. 15 automatic firearms and more than 6,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the attackers. To disguise their illegal activities, the attackers posed as representatives of law enforcement agencies,” the SBU Telegram channel says. .

It is alleged that the attackers were going to get 20 thousand dollars for this batch of weapons.

In May, Ukraine’s First Deputy Interior Minister Yevgeny Yenin said that despite tougher law enforcement measures and the exodus of a significant part of the population, the number of crimes related to car theft and illegal trafficking of weapons has increased in the country since the start of the Russian special operation.

Earlier, only in Kyiv, after the start of the special operation, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities uncontrollably distributed more than 25,000 firearms and over 1 million rounds of ammunition to citizens.