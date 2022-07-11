Japan’s ruling bloc poised to win upper house | News

Japan’s ruling bloc of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito is poised to secure more than half of the upper house seats contested in Sunday’s election, exit polls showed.

Japanese prosecutor opens investigation into Shinzo Abe’s killer

NHK projections based on the first counts and exit polls suggest that the ruling coalition will take more than half of the votes at stake in these elections, in which 125 of the 248 seats in the Upper House are decided. parliamentary

The LDP will get between 59 and 69 seats in today’s vote, while the Komeito will get between 13 and 20, according to calculations.

Added to the 52 and 10 seats that these parties have respectively and that will not be altered by these elections, the available data suggest that the ruling alliance will achieve greater parliamentary representation.

The PLD came to these elections with 110 seats for the PLD, and 28 for the Komeito.

Elections to the upper house, the least powerful in Japan’s bicameral system, began in a country still reeling from the shock of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

This result will give Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a comfortable victory on the heels of Abe’s assassination.

According to an exit poll by the Kyodo News news agency, Kishida’s LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito will win more than 63 of the 125 seats up for grabs.

The expected result would allow the ruling bloc to retain a majority in the 248-member House of Councillors.

In the shadow of the ruling camp’s strong showing, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is expected to see its seats in the chamber decline.

By contrast, the opposition Japan Innovation Party, which advocates constitutional reform, is expected to win seats in the upper house, polls showed.

The projections indicate that the partners of the Government and other parties that support the reform of the pacifist Constitution of Japan will obtain a parliamentary representation of more than two thirds, enough to carry out the initiative aimed at expanding national defense powers.

