Sri Lankan Political Parties to Form Transitional Government | News

Sri Lanka woke up calm on Sunday, a day after thousands of protesters stormed the president’s residence and set fire to the prime minister’s house, forcing both leaders to announce their resignations due to the worsening economic crisis.

Prime Minister’s residence set on fire after resignation in Sri Lanka

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to resign on Wednesday as dozens of people remain at the official residence of the ruler, who was forced to flee after protesters entered his home.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office just two months ago, has also offered to resign to allow an interim all-party government to take control.

In this regard, the political organizations represented in the Parliament of Sri Lanka agreed to form an interim government of all parties, until new elections are held.

The decision was made at a meeting sponsored by the head of the legislature, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, after thousands of protesters stormed the House of the President Temple Trees and the Presidential Secretariat.

Rajapaksa, 73, has urged people to allow a peaceful transition of power, which he plans to oversee before leaving office.

Following the resignations of the president and prime minister, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena is expected to take over as interim president under Sri Lanka’s constitution.

Meanwhile, police said they have arrested more than 3,000 people in connection with Saturday’s protests.

Authorities said at least 50 people, including police officers, were injured during the demonstrations. Journalists were also attacked by security forces during the demonstrations.

For months, the protesters’ demands for the Asian country’s worst economic crisis in 70 years were loud and clear. The slogan, “Gota Go Home” was a constant call, referring to the embattled president.

Sri Lanka’s deep economic crisis began earlier this year after its government suspended payments on foreign loans due to a shortage of foreign exchange.

The country is in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and relies on help from India and other nations.

