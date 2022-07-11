Canada to return repaired turbine to Gazprom despite sanctions | News

Russia won another fight against the West, which imposed numerous sanctions for the special military operation in Ukraine, after Canada announced the return of an industrial turbine owned by Gazprom, the world‘s largest natural gas company, in the next few hours.

President Putin highlights ineffectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions

The Government of Canada reported this Sunday that it finally decided to deliver to Germany a turbine necessary to transport gas from Russia.

The turbine was undergoing repairs in Canada and its return has been temporarily suspended, as part of the sanctions imposed by various Western countries on Moscow for the special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia’s Gazprom cut capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels last month, citing the delayed return of a turbine being repaired by Germany’s Siemens Energy in Canada.

The turbine would first be shipped to Germany, which would then hand it over to Gazprom so that Canada does not violate any sanctions.

Despite calls by Ukrainian authorities to prevent the handover of the turbine, the Canadian government will grant “a temporary and revocable permit” to Siemens Canada, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Saturday.

Without the gas supply it needs, the German economy would suffer greatly and Germans may not be able to heat their homes in the winter, Wilkinson said.

Canada said it wants to ensure that Europe has “access to reliable and affordable energy” as it moves away from Russian oil and gas, Wilkinson said of the handover of the repaired turbine.

The German government welcomed the Canadian export license. “We welcome the decision of our Canadian friends and allies,” an official spokesman said on Sunday.

The German Ministry of Economic Affairs acknowledged a “good and constructive exchange with the Canadian government.”





