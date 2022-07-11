Governments of Syria and Iran strengthen bilateral cooperation | News

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, ratified this Saturday their willingness to continue promoting bilateral cooperation through agreements in strategic areas.

During a telephone conversation, both leaders gave their positive to continue carrying out joint actions in order to face different national and regional challenges, including the fight against the pretense of a unipolar world.

Local media reported that the leaders exchanged on the different ways they can use to promote collaboration in new areas, in addition to following up on the agreements already signed.

In this regard, President Raisi emphasized the agreements reached during Al Assad’s visit to Tehran in recent days and asserted that the implementation of these agreements “must be followed seriously.”

According to the Iranian Presidency, within the framework of the Muslim festival of sacrifice, named Eid Al-Adha, both dignitaries expressed their wishes for prosperity and well-being for both peoples.

“I hope that the Almighty grants his mercy and blessings to the Muslim nations with the blessing of this Eid, especially the resistant nations of Iran and Syria,” Ebrahim Raisi said, according to the presidency site.

In this regard, the Iranian leader confirmed that Iran will continue to support the Syrian resistance and the establishment of peace and stability in that nation, adding that it opposes any foreign intervention against Damascus.

“Iran and Syria are one stronghold and I look forward to celebrating Eid next year as the nations of Iran and Syria witness increasing successes at home and abroad,” the Syrian dignitary concluded.

