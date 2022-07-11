New subvariant of Omicron detected in Shanghai, China | News

The deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission in China, Zhao Dandan, confirmed this Sunday about the detection of a case of Covid-19 that corresponds to the new subvariant of Omicron, the BA. 5.2.1.

The Chinese official revealed that the case was detected on July 8 in a patient residing in the Pudong financial district, which was related to a resident abroad.

In early June, the city of Shanghai abandoned the total lockdown policy that lasted about 60 days, but the restrictions continue due to the number of cases that are still identified.

12 of Shanghai’s 16 districts will undergo “temporary lockdown measures” to ensure mass PCR testing over the weekend, following a low but steady flow of cases since the city reopened after a 2-month lockdown on June 1.

According to Zhao himself, the city continues to increase the number of positive cases of local transmission and the risk of it spreading to other cities with great force is high.

The manager also revealed that residents of various areas of the city will undergo two rounds of Covid-19 detection tests between July 12 and 14.

The Omicron BA.5 variant, which has greater transmissibility and immune escape capacity, has been the main cause of the new wave of Covid-19 in China.

This was discovered for the first time in the Asian nation, in a passenger who had traveled to Shanghai from Uganda on May 13.

Despite the increase in cases, the Chinese authorities emphasize that the low number of serious people and deaths demonstrates the effectiveness of vaccines against the pandemic.





