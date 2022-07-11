British Chancellor is running to replace Boris Johnson | News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, reported this Sunday that she will formally present her candidacy to lead the Conservative Party and be able to be the prime minister to replace Boris Johnson, who resigned from the post on July 7.

The British chancellor emphasized that she has enough experience to take responsibility, “I know how to lead, comply and make difficult decisions (…) I have the experience and determination to know where we should be,” she said.

The 46-year-old Truss pointed out that his campaign to fill the position left by Johnson will be based on the importance of economic development in the United Kingdom, as well as the reduction of the impacts generated by the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

For the time being, Borin Johnson, despite resigning from office, must remain serving as prime minister until his replacement is confirmed.

On July 7, Johnson resigned from the Conservative Party and as Prime Minister, citing that he was unsuccessful in persuading the Executive and Parliament to shift to a “more eccentric government.”

“It is clear that the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party now is for there to be a new party leader and therefore a new prime minister,” Johnson said, accusing members of his party of having a “herd” mentality.

