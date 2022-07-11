Slain Former Japanese Prime Minister’s Party Wins Senate Majorities | News

The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, an organization in which assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was a member, managed to obtain majorities in the Senate after recent elections.

According to the electoral authorities of Japan, the Liberal Democratic Party won 63 seats out of the 125 that were in dispute, while the Komeito coalition currently has 13 seats.

For its part, the Constitutional Democratic Party, declared to be in opposition to the current national government, won a total of 23 seats in the Upper House.

The elections, in addition to taking place calmly, marked a historic event in the country, since for the first time 35 women will serve as senators.

The world turned its eyes on these elections after what happened last Friday, where Shinzo Abe was assassinated in the middle of the electoral campaign.

The 67-year-old former prime minister died in hospital as a result of the serious gunshot wound he received while giving a speech at an election campaign event held in the city of Nara, located in western Japan.





