Police Investigate German Chancellor’s Annual Party Party | News

German police announced on Saturday that they had opened an investigation after several women reported health problems after a party organized by the parliamentary group of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party.

According to the Berlin police, the investigation was launched after learning that a 21-year-old woman said she felt sick several hours after the Social Democrats’ summer party, which took place on Wednesday, July 6.

According to the young woman, after feeling unwell, she went to a hospital to undergo a medical check-up and the police ordered a blood test to analyze her for toxic substances.

The Police pointed out that during the party of the social democratic bloc, the woman ate and drank at the event, but did not consume alcohol. By Saturday morning, four other cases had emerged in which people reported similar symptoms.

German media published that apparently the women were victims of so-called “knockout drops”, which can be mixed with drinks or food. Police said they are awaiting test results.

Given the number of complaints, the police force began an investigation of unknown persons on suspicion of bodily harm.

Both the police and the Social Democrats claimed they were not aware of any crime beyond that.

Skandal beim Sommerfest der deutschen Kanzlerpartei #SPD. Einigen Funktionären der Partei wurden KO-Tropfen untergemischt.- Ein sinnloses Unterfangen die Politiker der #SPD sind auch ohne, KO-Tropfen nicht adäquat handlungsfähig ! pic.twitter.com/rBgP9KKXiQ

— MPCato der Jüngere (@JungereCato)

July 9, 2022

The co-leader of the Social Democrats, Lars Klingbeil, expressed his anger on a German television station for the events that occurred at the party organized by his party.

Klingbeil added that the leaders of the parliamentary group are cooperating with the authorities and that he hopes that the person or persons responsible can be brought to justice.

Some 1,000 people attended the Social Democratic party’s annual party, including the chancellor, party legislators and their employees.





