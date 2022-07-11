Biden government requests endorsement for its deportation policy | News

The government of US President Joe Biden asked the Supreme Court this Friday to officially ratify his deportation policy, based on arguments of public safety.

According to its content, this endorsement would allow it to implement the guidelines that give priority to the deportation of people who are illegally in the United States and represent the greatest risk to the security of citizens and the State.

The emergency request came after conflicting decisions by state courts in response to a rule issued last September by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which reduced deportations to “individuals who have committed acts of terrorism, espionage or egregious threats to public safety.”

Today the Texas Department of Public Safety began arresting illegal immigrants and returning them to the border with Mexico.

The government is now turning to the Supreme Court as a last resort because a federal judge in Texas ordered a national stay of the DHS order, after ruling in favor of a joint lawsuit by the governors of Texas and Louisiana.

The White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, publicly explained that the application of the immigration law is the power of the federal authority, therefore “the states should not require it or interfere with it.”

Consequently, the White House requests that the policy be reauthorized for the entire country or except only for Texas and Louisiana, whose authorities detain undocumented immigrants and return them to the southern border.

According to statistics from the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), during the month of May, 239,416 irregular migrants were surrendered or detained on the border with Mexico, setting a new record.





