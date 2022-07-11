Sri Lankan president tells prime minister he will step down

“President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has formally informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe that he will step down as president, as previously reported,” the portal said.

Earlier, thousands of protesters seized the capital of Sri Lanka, the protesters seized the presidential palace. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa himself was evacuated and, according to media reports, could have left Sri Lanka by plane. According to doctors, at least 100 people were injured as a result of the protests, including police officers and journalists.