Sri Lankan president tells prime minister he will step down
MOSCOW, July 11 – RIA Novosti. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially told Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe that he will resign
“President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has formally informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe that he will step down as president, as previously reported,” the portal said.
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardana said earlier that Rajapaksa would step down on July 13.
Earlier, thousands of protesters seized the capital of Sri Lanka, the protesters seized the presidential palace. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa himself was evacuated and, according to media reports, could have left Sri Lanka by plane. According to doctors, at least 100 people were injured as a result of the protests, including police officers and journalists.
Yesterday, 22:59
Sri Lankan opposition parties agree to set up interim government
