World

An earthquake occurred on the Armenian-Georgian border

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read

YEREVAN, July 11 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 and a force of 6 magnitude shocks at the epicenter occurred on Monday morning on the Armenian-Georgian border, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
“The seismological network of the regional seismic protection service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded on July 11 at 07.36 (06.36 Moscow time) an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 in the Armenian-Georgian border zone, 14 kilometers east of (Armenian village – ed.) Bavra,” the message on the website of the ministry says .
It is noted that the source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 10 kilometers. “The strength of the tremors at the epicenter was 6 points. The earthquake was felt in Shirak and Lori regions with a magnitude of 5 points, Tavush and Aragatsotn regions – 4 points, in Yerevan 2-3 points,” the report says.
The territory of Armenia is located in a seismically active zone. The strongest earthquake in Spitak in almost 30 years occurred on December 7, 1988. Then tremors with a force of up to 7 points in 30 seconds destroyed the Armenian city of Spitak, destroyed other cities of the republic – Leninakan (now Gyumri), Kirovakan (now Vanadzor) and Stepanavan. In total, 21 cities and 350 villages were affected by the earthquake, and 58 of them were completely destroyed. According to official figures, 25,000 people died, 140,000 became disabled, and 514,000 lost their homes.
06:23

An earthquake occurred in Kamchatka

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Sri Lankan president tells prime minister he will step down

21 mins ago

Japanese prosecutor opens investigation into Shinzo Abe’s murderer | News

49 mins ago

‘Rape drug’ could drown German chancellor’s career

55 mins ago

Presidential elections in Sri Lanka will be held until March, media reported

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.