An earthquake occurred on the Armenian-Georgian border

YEREVAN, July 11 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 and a force of 6 magnitude shocks at the epicenter occurred on Monday morning on the Armenian-Georgian border, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

“The seismological network of the regional seismic protection service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded on July 11 at 07.36 (06.36 Moscow time) an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 in the Armenian-Georgian border zone, 14 kilometers east of (Armenian village – ed.) Bavra,” the message on the website of the ministry says .

It is noted that the source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 10 kilometers. “The strength of the tremors at the epicenter was 6 points. The earthquake was felt in Shirak and Lori regions with a magnitude of 5 points, Tavush and Aragatsotn regions – 4 points, in Yerevan 2-3 points,” the report says.

The territory of Armenia is located in a seismically active zone. The strongest earthquake in Spitak in almost 30 years occurred on December 7, 1988. Then tremors with a force of up to 7 points in 30 seconds destroyed the Armenian city of Spitak, destroyed other cities of the republic – Leninakan (now Gyumri), Kirovakan (now Vanadzor) and Stepanavan. In total, 21 cities and 350 villages were affected by the earthquake, and 58 of them were completely destroyed. According to official figures, 25,000 people died, 140,000 became disabled, and 514,000 lost their homes.