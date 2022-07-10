Japanese prosecutor opens investigation into Shinzo Abe’s murderer | News

Japanese prosecutors began investigating Tetsuya Yamagami on Sunday, suspected of planning and assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after attack

Yamagami was arrested moments after shooting and killing Abe during an election rally in the western city of Nara.

The 41-year-old suspect and former Japanese Army worker confessed that he planned to kill Abe for his alleged ties to the Christian religious group called the Unification Church, which he hated for causing problems for his family.

Japanese police transferred the 41-year-old suspect Tetsuya Yamagami to the Nara’s Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday morning, on suspicion of murder. Yamagami was arrested on Fri on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting Japanese ex-PM #ShinzoAbe: NHK pic.twitter.com/j3VWyXRGJK

— Zhang Meifang 张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang)

July 10, 2022

According to Japanese media, the suspect would have belonged to the religious organization and his mother would have made a large donation of money to it.

Further investigation suggests that Tetsuya Yamagami may have contemplated attacking a Unification Church leader before choosing Abe as his target.

Although his motivations have not been made clear, the evidence compiled by the authorities suggests that Yamagami had been planning the attack against the former Japanese prime minister for some time.

SHINZO ABE

– Longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan’s history

– Shot while giving speech at a campaign event in Nara

– Alleged shooter, 41 year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, arrested

– Motive for the shooting is not yet known

– Pronounced dead at age of 67

— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex)

July 8, 2022

Police found in the suspect’s home various homemade weapons similar to the kind of shotgun with which he shot Abe, in addition to explosives, with which they believe that Yamagami was trying to make a bomb.

Tetsuya Yamagami had studied the program of electoral events in which Abe participated, and thought of trying to attack him at a rally held last Thursday in the city of Okayama, in the west of the country.

The Nara Regional Police admitted that there were problems in the former Japanese Prime Minister’s protection and security scheme.

Following the attack, Shinzo Abe was taken to a Nara hospital with chest and neck injuries that caused cardiorespiratory arrest, and he died about five and a half hours after the incident.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source