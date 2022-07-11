Directly some kind of pestilence attacked high-ranking friends of Ukraine. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Great Britain, has just left the political arena. Immediately after him, Kaja Kallas retired, having inherited the post of Prime Minister of Estonia from her father, a prominent member of the CPSU. And now the bell has rung for Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany.

Well, like a bell. For now, it’s just a bell. But in his trills one hears something native, some kind of bad echo of the upcoming big scandal that could cause irreparable reputational damage to the chancellor and even, possibly, lead to his resignation.

Suddenly it turned out (such things always turn out suddenly) that at the big traditional party of the Social Democratic Party of Germany on June 1, the so-called rape drug was mixed into the drinks of those present. This substance in small doses causes euphoria, in large doses – drowsiness, but its main property is that it completely knocks off the memory of what is happening.

It is clear why bad people use it. Sexual predators no longer need to drink alcohol to girls until they pass out, you can simply treat the victim with Coca-Cola – and voila. The “rape drug” gained popularity in the States, from there the fashion for it migrated to Europe. In Berlin alone, 22 crimes using this substance have been recorded over the past year, but the police are sure that there were many more rapes.

Traces of the “rape drug” were found in the blood of a girl who attended an SPD party on 1 June. She complained of headaches and memory lapses, while explaining that she did not drink a drop of alcohol. The criminal police took over the case. Investigators invite women who attended the party to testify and undergo toxicological examination. So far, it is believed that there were eight victims. But considering that there were about a thousand people hanging out there, there could be much more of them.

It is amazing, of course, that this rubbish was found not at a youth “register” in a bad district of Berlin, but at a private event of the most respectable, so to speak, pillars of the German politicians. In addition to Olaf Scholz, almost all the leading representatives of the SPD were present at the party.

However, one should not be surprised. The morals of the Western political elite have lately been copying the morals of the most degraded urban gopota one to one. Take the same Chris Pincher, whose adventures became the pretext for the resignation of Boris Johnson. It’s not the first time he’s drunkenly molested men. Johnson was accused precisely of covering up his boyfriend for years, despite all the complaints of the victims.

The list of Pincher’s adventures was published the other day by the Guardian newspaper. He’s impressive enough. “Harvey Weinstein of the local court” was nicknamed by his victims – male colleagues, whom he “massaged the neck”, dragged to parties and harassed in every possible way, blatantly taking advantage of his position as Johnson’s favorite.

And now here is such an indecent story among the Germans. Of course, there is nothing to moralize here, this is a clinic. Dmitry Medvedev politely calls his Western fellow politicians “accentuated personalities.” The great psychiatrists of the past had politically incorrect, but much more precise terms for this – “moral idiocy”, “moral psychopathy”.

In general, the decay of the German politicum is a vivid, easily recognizable symptom of the decline of the West. The decline of the Roman Empire looked about the same. “Between the world of the rich and the world of the poor in appearance there was a deep abyss, but in essence both circles were very similar,” the German historian Theodor Mommsen describes the state of affairs in Rome. “Here and there we see a complete fall in family life, <…> the same propensity for idleness and the desire for affordable luxury, we see the most cowardly inability to resist both in misfortune and in front of money. “Well, of course, it is recognizable.

The scandal with this party, be it wrong, is not the first in the political career of Olaf Scholz. Not to say that he was very loved. As the head of the Hamburg Interior Ministry, Scholz advocated that the defendants be given emetic during interrogations by the police – that is, in essence, he approved of torture. Having become the mayor of Hamburg, he dispersed the demonstrations of citizens with demonstrative sadism. As a public politician, he demanded all his interviews for a visa and oppressed journalists in every possible way.

Not to say that his political trajectory also looks beautiful. In his youth, not yet losing his magnificent hair, Scholz considered himself a Marxist, closely associated with the politicians of the GDR and drowned with might and main against the “aggressive imperialist policy of NATO.” Today, as we see, he is almost the main “hawk” in the alliance.

He also had financial questions. In other countries it is called corruption, but in Europe, as we all know, “there is no corruption.” When Scholz was finance minister, he was reproached for not preventing the malicious bankruptcy of Wirecard, which pocketed as much as two billion euros.

When he was the mayor of Hamburg, Scholz had a suspiciously long talk with the management of the Warburg bank about the return to the budget of forty million euros, which the bank owed as a fine for another scam, but clearly did not want to pay. These negotiations are still covered in fog, Scholz claims that he does not remember anything about them.

Interestingly, Hamburg is the ancestral home of the legendary Warburg banking family, whose representatives successfully worked throughout the 20th century around the globe, but, unlike the Rothschilds, shunned cheap glory. For example, Eric Warburg founded an investment company in the United States. This is Warburg Pincus, it has been successfully operating so far, its capital exceeds 80 billion dollars. One of its co-founders and directors was, by the way, the father of the current US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Eric’s son, Max Warburg, is today the owner of the family’s Hamburg bank. Scholz became mayor of Hamburg under him.

However, the Germans more or less endured all these strange deeds. The SPD party scandal is of a different kind. This is a really dirty business. Interestingly, the newspaper Tagesspiegel began to promote it. It belongs to Dieter von Holzbrink, whose billionaire fortune was started by his dad, an active member of the Nazi Party, who promoted his publishing house with the support of Hitler.

Von Holzbrink is not just big money, it is, as they say, the old money of Germany. His publishing house is one of the centers of that complex network of business, family and political ties that creates the deep German state, so to speak, the invisible Reich. Politicians like Scholz are nothing more than temporary figures for them. And there is a feeling that the invisible Reich has accumulated questions to the Chancellor.

Germany is predicting the worst winter since World War II. The Germans have already been officially told that the average annual electricity bill will be five thousand euros. Businesses are preparing for bankruptcies and mass layoffs. Citizens are preparing to eat less, not to wash, not to drown in apartments.

And all this is the result of the policy of Chancellor Scholz, who sponsors the Reichskommissariat “Ukraine” with one hand, and ships anti-Russian sanctions in whole packages with the other. If he had been a normal, responsible politician, he would certainly have tried to slow down the suicidal inertia of the European Union. But no, Scholz is completely at the mercy of the British and American partners. Most of all, he is afraid that he will be enrolled in the camp of “those who understand Putin.” They are now the natural enemies of the German people. And now he laughs at the genocide of the people of Donbass and continues to openly ruin Germany and the Germans.

The main trick, which, as you might guess, the American masters promised the Germans was that Russia would not survive the economic war and would quickly fall apart. The Reich will come to the ready, take away gas, and oil, and land – will plunder everything that is possible on the ruins. Well, the Germans agreed to be patient.

But something went wrong. Russia has not collapsed and is not going to fall apart. Ukraine continues to suck billions of euros from the German treasury. Instead of free oil and gas – incredible prices for everything. The Invisible Reich thought hard. Shouldn’t we write off the Reichskommissariat “Ukraine” from our accounts?

President Steinmeier spoke harshly with Zelensky and got him to apologize for his rudeness. The hooligan Ukrainian ambassador was recalled from Berlin. It looks as if the Ukrainian partners have begun to be put in their place. However, this does not prevent the German economy from rushing into the abyss at full speed.

By the way, the Hamburg bankers who care for Scholz are also not doing very well. Max Warburg lost the case in the German Constitutional Court over another of his scams. For many years, his bank issued multiple dividend tax refunds to its clients, penalizing the federal treasury by a total of ten billion euros. For this he was fined – however, only 176 million.

A party with drugs and the prospect of scandalous criminal cases looks like the sword of Damocles that the German elites hung over Chancellor Scholz. Will it teach him anything?