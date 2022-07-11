World

Presidential elections in Sri Lanka will be held until March, media reported

MOSCOW, July 11 – RIA Novosti. Presidential and parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka will be held until March next year, the Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported, citing sources.
“A decision has been made to hold presidential and parliamentary elections before March next year,” the newspaper wrote, citing “high-ranking political sources.”
Sri Lankan opposition parties agree to set up interim government

Adaderana reported on Monday that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had officially told Prime Minister Raneel Wickramasinghe that he would step down. Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardana said earlier that Rajapaksa would step down on July 13.
Earlier, thousands of protesters seized the capital of Sri Lanka, the protesters seized the presidential palace. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa himself was evacuated and, according to media reports, could have left Sri Lanka by plane. According to doctors, at least 100 people were injured as a result of the protests, including police officers and journalists.
EU ready to step up support for Sri Lanka amid crisis

