Joe Biden explains why he will visit the Middle East | News

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he would make his first official visit to the Middle East next week in order to counter Russia’s presence and influence.

Joe Biden will visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. In this last nation he will participate in the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) +3 where he will exchange with leaders from Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

“We have to counteract Russian aggression, put ourselves in the best possible position to overcome China and work for greater stability in a region of the world of great importance”

To do this, he alleges, he must engage “directly with the countries that can influence those results.”

The US president said that “this trip comes at a vital time for the region, and will advance important US interests. A more secure and integrated Middle East benefits Americans in many ways.”

During his stay in the Saudi city of Jeddah, he will meet with the woe of the country, Salmán bin Abdulaziz, and the crown prince Mohamed bin Salmán with whom he maintains tensions for being a suspect in the death of opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Before coming to power, Biden already spoke of turning Saudi Arabia into a “pariah” on an international scale and denounced the human rights violations in that country.

With this journey, he plans to “strengthen” strategic relations with the country based on “mutual interests and responsibilities while remaining faithful to the fundamental values ​​of the United States.”

As a justification for his intentions, he expressed that his job as president of the United States is to keep his country “strong and safe.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



