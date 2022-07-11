Gas supplies via Nord Stream stopped

MOSCOW, July 11 – RIA Novosti. With the beginning of the “gas day” (7 am Moscow time), fuel supplies along the key route from Russia to Europe, the Nord Stream, were stopped, according to data from the pipeline operator, Nord Stream AG.

Both strings of the gas pipeline are stopped for annual scheduled maintenance work, including testing of mechanical components and automation systems. Maintenance is expected to take place between July 11 and 21.

Yesterday, 19:51 Siemens intends to quickly deliver a turbine for Nord Stream

Pumping through the Nord Stream on July 10 (gas day lasted from 07:00 (Moscow time) Sunday to 07:00 (Moscow time) Monday) amounted to about 63.4 million cubic meters, which is similar to the level of pumping in previous days. This is about 40% of the maximum capacity of the pipeline, which is almost 170 million cubic meters per day.

“Gazprom” in mid-June reduced the flow through the “Nord Stream” by about 60%. The company said that it can supply only 67 million cubic meters to the gas pipeline, while the planned volume is 167 million. This was explained by delays in the work of the German Siemens, which, due to Ottawa sanctions against Moscow, cannot return the gas pumping units for the Portovaya compressor station that were being repaired at the Canadian plant, as well as with identified technical engine malfunctions.

Deliveries on a different route – in transit through Ukrainian territory – are expected at the level of previous days, follows from the data of the GTS Operator of Ukraine. The application for pumping through the Sudzha station for the gas day on July 11 is 41 million cubic meters. Supply through Ukraine has been maintained at this level since the end of May.