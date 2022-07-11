Sri Lankan party leaders to hold special meeting

BANGKOK, July 11 – RIA Novosti. Leaders of political parties in Sri Lanka will hold a special meeting in the Parliament of Sri Lanka on Monday to discuss the political situation and make decisions related to the need to form a new government after the departure of Gotabay Rajapaksa from the presidency on July 13.

This is reported by the news portal Adaderana, citing the Communications Department of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Yesterday, 22:59 Sri Lankan opposition parties agree to set up interim government

A meeting of party leaders chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will take place today at 14:00 (11:30 Moscow time), the report said. At the meeting, party leaders “are planning to discuss the formation of a new government,” the portal reports. According to the portal, the meeting “is expected to reach final agreements on the next steps.”

The portal also notes the differences between politicians on the main issues on the agenda of the meeting and reports that on Monday there will also be several separate consultations of political parties on the current situation in the country. Justice Minister Wijedasa Rajapaksa said a meeting of party leaders in parliament “should reach a general consensus to form a new government within a practical system,” the newspaper reported.

Don Edwin Weerasing Gunasekara, a former member of parliament, who spoke as an expert for the publication, believes that the speaker of parliament should act as president until a new government is created, the report says.

The publication also reports that, according to a number of politicians, it is necessary to immediately create an interim government in Sri Lanka, capable of starting work on normalizing the situation in the country as soon as possible.

Earlier, thousands of protesters seized the capital of Sri Lanka, the protesters seized the presidential palace. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa himself was evacuated and, according to media reports, could have left Sri Lanka by plane. According to doctors, at least 100 people were injured as a result of the protests, including police officers and journalists.