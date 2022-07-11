Media: US may lift ban on the sale of offensive weapons to Riyadh

MOSCOW, July 11 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden is discussing the possibility of lifting the ban on the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

In recent months, high-ranking Saudi Arabian officials, in meetings with their American counterparts, have been pushing for an end to the US policy of selling only defensive weapons to Riyadh, the sources said. Discussions on this issue in the US are reportedly informal and at an early stage, so a decision is not expected anytime soon. One of the sources noted that “at present” the US is not negotiating with Saudi Arabia on the topic of offensive weapons.

Any final decision will depend on whether Riyadh makes progress on ending the war in Yemen, the sources said.

Biden signaled ahead of his trip to the Middle East that he was seeking to reset strained relations with Saudi Arabia amid a desire to increase oil supplies from the Persian Gulf.

Biden will visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia July 13-16 as part of the first Middle East tour of his presidency. He boasted that he would be the first American leader to fly directly from Israel to the Saudi city of Jeddah, where the Gulf Cooperation Council will meet. His predecessor, Donald Trump, was proud to be the first U.S. president to fly from Saudi Arabia to Israel.