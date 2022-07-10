UK Transport Secretary Shapps to run for prime minister

MOSCOW, July 9 – RIA Novosti. Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced his intention to run for head of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, Sky News reported.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps has announced that he will run for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

Shapps became the last Conservative to announce his candidacy for the next prime minister.

Boris Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK’s Conservative Party. He will serve until the appointment of a new head of the Cabinet.

Yesterday, 12:58 Media: Sunak is seeking support for the candidacy for prime minister from the former head of the Ministry of Health

On Friday, former British finance minister Rishi Sunak officially announced his nomination for the post of new leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister. Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Boris Johnson’s allies were going to prevent former Treasury Secretary Sunak from becoming his successor.

A series of resignations in the British Cabinet began with the departure from their posts of two key ministers in the government of Boris Johnson – Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Ministry Sajid Javid. After that, deputy heads of various ministries resigned, including Deputy Minister for Women and Equality Kemi Badenok.

Last week it became known that the former British Deputy Foreign Minister for European and US Affairs Christopher Pincher had previously staged a drunken brawl in a London club. A number of politicians claimed that Johnson appointed Pincher to the post of deputy coordinator of the Conservative parliamentary faction, although he knew about his notorious past. Johnson issued an apology and admitted that, “looking back, he did the wrong thing,” but the recognition was followed by a series of resignations due to lack of confidence in the prime minister.

In less than two days, about 50 government employees left their posts, including the heads of such key departments as the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health