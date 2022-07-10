Sri Lanka’s parliament notifies the president to demand his resignation

NEW DELHI, July 9 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena officially informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of the decisions taken at today’s meeting of party leaders, in particular the demand for his resignation, according to Adaderana, citing the speaker’s office.

“In a letter addressed to the President, the Speaker notified the President of the following decisions taken by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other leaders of political parties: the President and Prime Minister leave their respective positions without delay, convene Parliament within 7 days to appoint an Acting President, appointing an interim government and a new prime minister with an acting president based on consensus of representatives of all parties, holding elections at the appropriate time to allow the people to elect new representatives of the public,” the speaker’s letter was quoted as saying.

On Saturday, thousands of protests swept the capital of Sri Lanka. Instead of the peaceful march planned for that day, the protesters broke through the police barriers and seized the presidential palace. The president himself was evacuated and, according to media reports, could have left Sri Lanka by plane. According to doctors, at least 40 people were injured as a result of the protests, including two policemen.

During an emergency meeting held in the afternoon, the leaders of the country’s parties called on the president and the prime minister to resign, appoint the speaker of parliament as interim president, elect a new head of state from members of parliament within 30 days, and also appoint an interim all-party government and hold elections in the near future.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the tourism sector, a key source of foreign exchange, leaving Sri Lanka unable to buy enough fuel. There is a shortage of food, basic necessities, medicines and gas in the country. Many parts of Sri Lanka are facing constant power outages due to lack of fuel. At the same time, the external debt of the island state is estimated at $51 billion.