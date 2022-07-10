Ten false statements from NATO summit exposed in Spain

MOSCOW, July 9 – RIA Novosti. Rafael Silva, a journalist for the Spanish newspaper Rebelion, analyzed the statement made after the NATO summit in Madrid and announced ten false statements found in it.

The author called NATO a brutal tool to “achieve dominance over territories, possession of natural and energy resources and new markets by force”, and stated that the ten points listed in the publication are only a partial list of false claims.

The first lie Silva called the statement about the defensive nature of the alliance.

“They would still say that NATO is a pacifist organization, to be sure it would be false and senseless,” he added.

The reporter stated that the military bloc was created to protect the interests of specific countries and has always emphasized military escalation.

The journalist called the accusations against Russia of expansionism and imperialist aspirations and the calls addressed to Moscow to stop the special operation in Ukraine as the second lie. He pointed to the unwillingness of NATO to negotiate and the continued supply of weapons to Kyiv.

“To say that Putin has expansionist aspirations is an absolute lie. Since 1949, only NATO has expanded. The organization has increasingly surrounded Russia,” Silva said.

Another statement that does not correspond to reality is a statement about the unprecedented strength and cohesion of the alliance. The journalist complained about the expansion of the presence of NATO forces in Spain, although the organization calls Russia a threat – it does not have common borders with the kingdom.

He also criticized the attitude towards Moscow as the main threat. According to him, the United States needs this to maintain the outgoing world hegemony.

Fifth paragraph in the article: “China is a challenge to NATO values.” Silva saw it as a provocation and hostility towards a culture that simply does not look like the West, as well as another example of using the alliance in the interests of the United States.

The next lie is NATO’s readiness to defend “every inch of its territory.” The author called it an aggressive and arrogant statement aimed at intimidating other countries.

“NATO countries should have promoted a policy that would guarantee that not a single centimeter of the country and in general any territory will not be attacked,” Silva wrote and urged politicians to be good negotiators, and not behave like hooligans.

The journalist called the statement about the discussion of problems with global warming by NATO the seventh lie. Silva explained that the military organization cannot be interested in climate issues, since the army, according to him, pollutes the environment the most.

“NATO will also take care of the southern flank,” Silva called another deceitful claim by the alliance. The journalist explained that the alliance decided to fight terrorists in Africa and migration from the region. The reporter accused NATO of creating conditions for the flight of people from developing countries to the rich – wars, poverty, theft of resources, the overthrow of governments.

Silva also criticized the statement about the need to increase the military budget in the countries of the alliance to two percent of GDP. The journalist pointed to the need to invest in education and medicine, and not in the army.

“The countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are the antipodes of the culture of peace,” he added.

The author called the statement about the danger and unpredictability of the world the tenth lie. In his opinion, this is the most cynical and scandalous statement.

“It is precisely because of the policies of organizations such as NATO that the world is becoming more dangerous,” he stressed.

Silva accused Western leaders of unleashing wars and a “policy of looting” against entire states. This is what makes the world a powder keg, the journalist stressed and said that humanity needs the dissolution of NATO.

