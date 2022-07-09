Sri Lankan president to step down on July 13

NEW DELHI, July 9 – RIA Novosti. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down on July 13, according to Adaderana, citing Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

“President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced that he will step down as president on July 13,” Abeiwardena said.

Earlier, he officially informed President Rajapaksa of the decisions taken at today’s meeting of party leaders, in particular the demand for his resignation.

On Saturday, thousands of protests swept the capital of Sri Lanka. Instead of the peaceful march planned for that day, the protesters broke through the police barriers and seized the presidential palace. The president himself was evacuated and, according to media reports, could have left Sri Lanka by plane. According to doctors, at least 40 people were injured as a result of the protests, including two policemen.

During an emergency meeting held in the afternoon, the leaders of the country’s parties called on the president and the prime minister to resign, appoint the speaker of parliament as interim president, elect a new head of state from members of parliament within 30 days, and also appoint an interim all-party government and hold elections in the near future .

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the tourism sector, a key source of foreign exchange, leaving Sri Lanka unable to buy enough fuel. There is a shortage of food, basic necessities, medicines and gas in the country. Many parts of Sri Lanka are facing constant power outages due to lack of fuel. At the same time, the external debt of the island state is estimated at $51 billion.