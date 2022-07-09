The new head of the UK Treasury put forward his candidacy for prime minister

MOSCOW, July 9 – RIA Novosti. New UK Treasury Secretary Nadeem Zahavi has announced his candidacy for prime minister, the Evening Standard newspaper writes.

Chancellor Nadeem Zahavi has announced his candidacy to replace Boris Johnson at Downing Street and has promised to ‘stabilize the ship’ as prime minister.

On Saturday, the head of the British Ministry of Transport, Grant Shapps, also announced his intention to become the head of the Conservative Party and take the post of prime minister.

On Friday, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak also announced his nomination. According to the Financial Times, Boris Johnson’s allies are going to prevent him from leading the party and cabinet.

A series of resignations in the British Cabinet began with the departure of Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid, two key ministers in the government of Boris Johnson. In less than two days, about 50 government employees left their posts.

A new scandal broke out in London after Christopher Pincher, deputy coordinator of the Conservative parliamentary faction and former British Deputy Foreign Minister for European and US Affairs, was accused of drunken debauchery in a London club last week. The parliamentarian admitted his guilt and apologized.

Some politicians claim that Johnson appointed Pincher to the position, knowing about earlier similar incidents involving him. The prime minister issued an apology and admitted that, “looking back, he did the wrong thing.”

Johnson resigned on July 7.