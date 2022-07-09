World

Media: women were drugged with a “rape drug” at an evening where Scholz was

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read

BERLIN, July 9 – RIA Novosti. Several women were drugged with the so-called rape drug at a party of the parliamentary faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, which was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported, citing messages from the SPD internal chat that came into its possession.
The event was held last Wednesday, it was attended by about a thousand people, including deputies, employees of the Bundestag and constituencies.
The leader of the SPD faction, Matthias Martin, in a letter to the deputies from the party, said that drug abuse had “obviously” occurred at the party.
“This is an outrageous incident, which we immediately reported to the Bundestag police,” the politician said.
According to the Tagesspiegel, the Berlin criminal police are investigating, and there are already five victims in the case.
“The drug of rape” (K.-o.-Tropfen) refers to substances with which attackers make the victim incapacitated.
February 20, 21:27

The SPD was afraid of Russia’s response to Western sanctions over Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Express: Zelensky fired Melnyk after disputes with Germany over Russian gas

21 mins ago

Media: Germany has found a supplier of ammunition for ZSU Gepard for Ukraine

37 mins ago

Al-Nusra militants* shelled the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria

54 mins ago

Lukashenko said that Belarusians will not be allowed to dictate how they live

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.