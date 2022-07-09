Media: women were drugged with a “rape drug” at an evening where Scholz was

BERLIN, July 9 – RIA Novosti. Several women were drugged with the so-called rape drug at a party of the parliamentary faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, which was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported, citing messages from the SPD internal chat that came into its possession.

The event was held last Wednesday, it was attended by about a thousand people, including deputies, employees of the Bundestag and constituencies.

The leader of the SPD faction, Matthias Martin, in a letter to the deputies from the party, said that drug abuse had “obviously” occurred at the party.

“This is an outrageous incident, which we immediately reported to the Bundestag police,” the politician said.

According to the Tagesspiegel, the Berlin criminal police are investigating, and there are already five victims in the case.

“The drug of rape” (K.-o.-Tropfen) refers to substances with which attackers make the victim incapacitated.