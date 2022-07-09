MOSCOW, July 9 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk after escalating tensions between the two countries over a Siemens turbine that the German government is trying to return to Gazprom to restore fuel transit from Russia. British newspaper Express writes about it.

“Although the official reason for the dismissal was not announced, Ukraine is still in a bitter dispute with Germany over a German-made turbine that is being repaired in Canada. Berlin is interested in Ottawa returning the unit to the Russian gas giant Gazprom to pump energy into Europe, but Kyiv claims that this is contrary to the sanctions against Moscow,” the article says.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk is known for making harsh statements about the German authorities more than once. He condemned the German government for being indecisive on the issue of military assistance and stated that the unwillingness to supply tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv would be “a shame that will go down in history” for Berlin. In addition, he accused former chancellor Angela Merkel of a lack of self-criticism, and called her successor Olaf Scholz a “offended liverwurst.”

Gazprom had earlier reduced fuel pumping along its export route to Germany, saying that Canada did not return the turbines built by Siemens after repairs. As representatives of the corporation stated, the units could not be sent back due to the anti-Russian restrictive measures introduced by Ottawa.