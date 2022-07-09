Media: Germany has found a supplier of ammunition for ZSU Gepard for Ukraine

BERLIN, July 9 – RIA Novosti. The German government has found a manufacturer in Norway that can supply additional ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, which are planned to be sent to Kyiv, Spiegel magazine reported, citing sources.

It is noted that earlier the supply of ammunition was problematic, but now the chancellor’s office has found a manufacturer in Norway. Initially, the German government intended to receive ammunition from South America, but supplies from there were not approved by the producing country – Switzerland.

According to the publication, if everything goes according to plan, the first Gepard ZSU will be delivered to Ukraine this month.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.