Al-Nusra militants* shelled the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria

MOSCOW, July 9 – RIA Novosti. The militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* carried out five attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria in a day, said Captain First Rank Yevgeny Gerasimov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in the Arab Republic.

“Over the past 24 hours, five shellings were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group *. In the province of Idlib – two shellings, in the province of Latakia – three shellings,” Gerasimov said at a briefing.