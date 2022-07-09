Lukashenko said that Belarusians will not be allowed to dictate how they live

“We welcome those who came in peace with an open mind. We are always ready to share a piece of bread and give shelter to those who have lost everything. We are proud of our history and our land. And under no circumstances will we give up this land. But we will never let us dictate how to live and what to do,” Lukashenka said on Saturday at the festival “Kupala. Alexandria gathers friends” in the Mogilev region. The president’s words are quoted by his press service on the website of the head of state.

“We have one house, we are responsible for it both to those who were on this earth before us and to those who will come after us,” the Belarusian president stressed.

The head of state noted that in the year that has passed since the previous holiday, so many new, unexpected, pleasant and completely unpleasant things have happened. “Especially in our native Ukraine. You see what is happening and what is happening there. And every day brings different news from there: both joyful, but most of all sad. But this gray-haired Dnieper, which united our Slavic peoples, I am sure, in the near time will see our Ukrainian friends here, on this shore. We, Russians and Belarusians, are ready to see them at our holiday with pleasure,” Lukashenka stressed.