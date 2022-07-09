World

“Will they help further?” In Kyiv, alarmed by the resignation of Johnson

MOSCOW, July 9 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine has been alarmed by the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said Kyiv politician Inna Sovsun, quoted by the Daily Mail.
“In Ukraine, people are very worried. I understand that there are different assessments of the activities of Boris Johnson, <…> but we now look at Western politicians from only one point of view: the level of support for Ukraine. <…> In that sense, Johnson was certainly a great friend,” she said.
According to Sovsun, there are big doubts in the country about whether London will continue the course of the former head of government.
Johnson resigned on July 7 amid a scandal within the Conservative Party.
Since the beginning of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the UK has supplied ammunition and military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces worth billions of dollars. Moscow has warned that shipments of foreign weapons and ammunition depots will become legitimate targets for strikes.
Express: Zelensky fired Melnyk after disputes with Germany over Russian gas

