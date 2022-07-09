Former Mexican President Luis Echeverria Alvarez dies

MEXICO CITY, July 9 – RIA Novosti. Luis Echeverria Alvarez, President of Mexico from 1970-1976, passed away last night at the age of 100. Luis Echeverria Alvarez, President of Mexico from 1970-1976, passed away last night at the age of 100. informed Head of State Andres Manuel López Obrador.

“On behalf of the Government of Mexico, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Luis Echeverria Alvarez, President of Mexico for a six-year term from 1970 to 1976,” Lopez Obrador tweeted.

According to media reports, the politician died at his home in Cuernavaca, Morelos state. The causes of death were not disclosed.

Echeverría Álvarez made a career in Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party PRI and was their presidential candidate in the 1969 elections. Six years before that, he headed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Echeverría’s period of rule fell in the years after the brutal shooting of a 1968 demonstration and has been controversial. Alongside economic successes are accusations of authoritarianism and waging a “dirty war” against political opponents. In 2006, he was charged with genocide and spent three years under house arrest before being fully acquitted.