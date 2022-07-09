Zelensky explained the dismissal of several ambassadors of Ukraine by rotation

MOSCOW, July 9 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky explained the rotation of the dismissal of Ukrainian ambassadors in a number of countries, including Germany, and said that this is a normal part of diplomatic practice.

“Today, I signed decrees on the dismissal of several ambassadors of Ukraine. This rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice. New representatives of Ukraine will be appointed to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway and India. Candidates are being prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement posted on the website says. Zelensky’s office

On Saturday, it was reported that Zelensky fired Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, Hungary, Norway, the Czech Republic and India. In addition, the Ukrainian ambassador to India has also been relieved of his concurrent posts as Ukrainian ambassador to the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, fired on Saturday, Andriy Melnyk, was previously criticized for his remarks about Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera. In an interview with a journalist from Germany, where the glorification of Nazism is prohibited by law, Melnik called Nazi accomplice Stepan Bandera a “freedom fighter.” The German Foreign Ministry took note of Melnyk’s statements about Bandera, but considers them as a personal statement, and not the position of the Ukrainian government, as spokesman for the department Christian Wagner told reporters.