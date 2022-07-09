China conducts exercises to defend Taiwan as its territory | News

The Chinese Army carried out a set of naval and airspace military maneuvers on the island of Taiwan this Friday while ratifying the principle of one China and that its armed forces are ready “to fight always and at any time.”

Spokesman for China’s East Theater Command Colonel Shi Yi announced that a series of air combat drills over the sea were carried out, as well as joint preparatory naval patrols.

Likewise, the military command communicator stated through a report that “Recently, the US has been making constant moves on the Taiwan issue to support the separatist forces.”

In this sense, the Asian spokesman pointed out that “This is completely useless and will only disturb peace across the Taiwan Strait and exacerbate regional tensions” while confirming that Taiwan is part of China.

For his part, the representative of the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Wu Qian, assured that the Liberation Army is “prepared to fight always and can do so at any time.”

The remarks come after US Senator Rick Scott’s visit to Taiwan, which Wu said “seriously” violates the one-China principle and “undermines the political foundation” of bilateral relations.

On the other hand, the self-proclaimed Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan reported that a PLA J-16 aircraft of Chinese origin entered what it considers to be its airspace concerning the southwestern insular region, although the island is an integral part of the People’s Republic. China.

In turn, the Taiwanese separatist forces carried out a drill with the anti-armor unit by launching TOW missiles, as well as firing heavy live ammunition from combat helicopters.





