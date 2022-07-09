Russia destroys anti-ship missiles in Odessa, Ukraine | News

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Friday that his troops had destroyed two installations of Harpoon anti-ship missile systems that the UK handed over to Ukraine.

“High-precision weapons launched from the sea over the area of ​​the Lyman town in the Odessa region destroyed two installations of the Harpoon coastal missile system delivered by the United Kingdom,” said the colonel general.

He also specified that along with Odessa, the Mykolaiv region was also one of the objectives of the Russian troops during the day.

According to the spokesman’s report, positions of the 188th battalion of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade were allegedly neutralized in the Ochakiv area, leaving at least 290 Ukrainian soldiers dead and 29 armored vehicles disabled.

Similarly, the military entity pointed out that Russian forces shot down a MiG-29 and a SU-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Lazarivka, as well as within Mykolaiv.

Within the framework of the special military operation in Ukraine, 237 planes, 137 helicopters, 1,488 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,964 tanks and other armed combat vehicles have been destroyed, the military source explained. Russia destroys anti-ship missiles in Odessa, Ukraine

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



