Morocco, Spain and the European Union ratify migration policy | News

The Moroccan Interior Minister, Abdelouafi Laftit, receives his Spanish counterparts, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and his European counterparts, Ylva Johansson, in Rabat for a working meeting on Friday; after the European Union, despite the recent massacre in Melilla, ratified that Morocco is a key strategic ally for what they call “the control of migration and in the fight against the mafias.”

Algeria accuses Morocco of massacring migrants in Melilla

The meeting takes place two weeks after the entry of sub-Saharan migrants through the fence erected by Spain in Melilla resulted in the death of nearly 40 people, along with more than 200 wounded, at the hands of the repression unleashed by forces military of Morocco and Spain.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska defended on Monday the action of the Spanish Civil Guard and the Moroccan gendarmes at the Melilla fence on Friday, June 24, the day 37 people died, and said that it was a “legal” action and ” proportional”.

That same Monday, for his part, Johansson limited himself to firmly condemning the role of what he called the illegal immigration mafias on the border with Morocco, without identifying what he was referring to and omitting the repressive action of Morocco and Spain: “The violence on the borders of the European Union is unacceptable”.

In fact, he confirmed that “Morocco is a key partner in preventing illegal immigration. In this year alone, Morocco prevented 26,000 illegal departures from its territory to the European Union”, stressed the commissioner.

He went further and said “We must strengthen our partnership with Morocco to fight against illegal immigration. Melilla shows once again that Europe needs a Pact on Migration and Asylum. We must approve it 100 percent.”

Several human rights organizations, including the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) assure that the count of victims is higher than that of official sources and accuse the Moroccan State of violating the rights of migrants.

The current Minister of the Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, host of this Friday’s meeting, already has a history of friction with the AMDH, when in 2018 the minister accused the organization of “taking advantage of every event to alter the social order”.





