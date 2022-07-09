Syrian President inaugurates reconstructed infrastructure in Aleppo | News

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited and inaugurated a major power plant and water pumping station in Aleppo, northern Syria, on Friday in what is the first visit to the Aleppo Governorate since the outbreak of the conflict and the intervention of foreign mercenaries more than 11 years ago.

According to information from the Syrian Presidency, al-Assad visited the Aleppo Thermal Station in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, to witness “the start of work of the fifth group of the station [eléctrica] after his rehabilitation.

Al-Assad told station workers that “Aleppo province, and specifically the city, has suffered differently than all other provinces have suffered… and no major city has suffered as much as the city ​​of Aleppo, not on the issue of water, electricity, services, nor the destruction of missiles and terrorism”.

الرئيس بشار يزور محطة حلب الحرارية ليشهد مع الخبراء والفنيين إطلاق عمل المجموعة الخامسة المحطة بعد إعادة تأهيلها والتي ٢٠٠ ميغا واط لتغذية محافظة حلب بالطاقة بالطاقة. pic.twitter.com/qwjlyqal43

— Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy)

July 8, 2022

He added, in that sense: “The province of Aleppo and the city of Aleppo have the right to be the greatest beneficiaries of this achievement”, which consists of repairing the station, which is one of the main stations in Syria, and returning to work would contribute to provide electricity to Aleppo and its suburbs.

The Syrian president also attended the launch of the pumping operations of the water station in the city of Tal Hasel, in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, which was out of service in 2012 due to the conflict.

This is the first visit by the Syrian president to the Aleppo Governorate, most of which has been out of the control of government forces since 2012. In recent years, government forces have gradually regained control of most of the province after intense battles against opposition factions and the Islamic State.

شارك الرئيس العمال والفنيين بمحطة ضخ المياه في تل بريف حلب ، انطلاق الضخ الفعلية والدائمة للمياه إلى منطقة الشلالي في حندرات لتغذي بذلك نهر قويق ويبدأ معها سريان سريان المياه المياه في النهر. 8500 هذه المياه ستروي حوالي 8500 pic.twitter.com/oPqkAAY8io

— Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy)

July 8, 2022

The battle for control of the city of Aleppo, which was considered the economic capital of Syria, is considered the most outstanding victory of the government forces, and the biggest blows suffered by the opposition factions that took control of the eastern neighborhoods of Syria. . city ​​between 2012 and 2016.

فيديو حديث الرئيس الأسد لكوادر المحطة الحرارية في ريف حلب الشرقي

— Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy)

July 8, 2022

The Syrian government, however, has not yet regained control of the entire province, especially the border strip with Turkey.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



