President Putin highlights the ineffectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday criticized Western powers for imposing coercive anti-Russian measures, which have been ineffective in achieving their goals and, in fact, have further harmed those who imposed them, he said.

According to the Russian president, he himself would have warned “foreign partners about the situation of the world energy complex, but nobody listened to him” and warned that the continuation of the policies of unilateral coercive measures by Western powers “could have consequences catastrophic for the global energy market”.

In this sense, the Russian president affirmed “The restrictions of the sanctions against Russia do much more damage to the very countries that impose them. The continuation of the sanctions policies could have even more serious consequences, without exaggerating, even catastrophic, in the world energy market.

Likewise, the president who spoke before the so-called energy cabinet of the Russian Government affirmed that national energy companies must be prepared for the European Union’s oil embargo.

Putin commented in this sense, “The other day, as you know, the European Union introduced another package of sanctions against Russia with an oil embargo. Domestic companies should already be prepared for this decision. In the last meeting on the fuel sector and energy we talk about the prospects of such restrictions.

According to the president, “At the same time that we respond to the current challenges, we must work rhythmically in the application of long-term plans for the development of the industry. One of the key priorities is the construction of infrastructures to increase the gasification of the Russian regions, as well as the diversification of exports to the promising markets of the South and East”.

He also explained that the government was already working on options to develop rail, maritime and pipeline infrastructure to deliver Russian oil and oil products to the countries it called friends, as well as gas transportation infrastructure to increase the gas supply to the east and the domestic market.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



