Mourning decreed in Angola for the death of former president Dos Santos | News

The Government of Angola decreed five days of national mourning after the death at the age of 79 of former President José Eduardo dos Santos, which occurred this Friday in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

In accordance with the decree of the current president, João Lourenço, mourning will be observed throughout the country and its diplomatic missions from 00:00 local time on Saturday, July 9.

The text details that, while the duel lasts, the national pantheon will fly at half-staff. Likewise, the cancellation of shows and public demonstrations is indicated.

To the messages of condolence sent by political figures and organizations was added that of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

With deep sorrow we learned of the death of the former president of #Angola and friend of #CubaJose Eduardo dos Santos.

I express our deepest condolences to the Angolan people and government, which I extend to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/xZ4WcoJDyJ

– Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

July 8, 2022

In the declaration of mourning it was highlighted that Dos Santos was “an unparalleled figure of the Angolan homeland, to which he dedicated himself from an early age”. In addition, he was recognized as a leader with a relevant role in the fight against colonialism and the conquest of independence, the search for peace, reconstruction and national reconciliation.

He was “a statesman of great historical dimension, who governed for many years with clairvoyance and humanism the destinies of the Angolan Nation, in very difficult times,” the text added.

Dos Santos assumed the presidency in September 1979, after the death of the first Angolan president, Agostinho Neto. He held the position for 38 years, was Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and leader of the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA). He had been hospitalized since June 23, when he suffered cardiac arrest.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



