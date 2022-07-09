Iran begins military exercises in the Caspian Sea | News

The Iranian authorities reported this Friday on the start of the military exercise named “Sustainable Security 1401”, which takes place in the waters of the Caspian Sea and will last two days.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran responds to the US that its demands are in line with the PIAC

The deputy commander of the Army Naval Force, Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, stressed that this exercise takes place annually with various strategic and preparation objectives.

Among the purposes of the activity are to evaluate the performance of the systems and the preparation of the naval forces in the Caspian, for which tactical exercises are carried out in water, land and air.

تمرین دریایی دریادلان ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران با امنیت پایدار ۱۴۰۱ ، با پیام صلح و دوستی از صبح در آب‌های دریای خزر آغاز شد. pic.twitter.com/DIgbaswJDw

— MESHKAT (@projectmeshkat)

July 8, 2022

Various surface and airborne units, shipborne missile launchers, helicopters, drones and electronic warfare systems will be used during the drill, Ali Kaviani said.

Likewise, in this exercise they will focus on the landing of infantry and special commandos with the support of Bell 212 helicopters and missile cruisers, among other maneuvers.

The rear admiral said that with this move, Iran intends to remember that it will not allow anyone to disturb order and security in the Caspian Sea.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source