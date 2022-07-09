US President signs executive order on access to abortion | News

The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, signed an executive order on Friday to guarantee the sexual and reproductive rights of women, after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling on the right to abortion.

“Today I signed an Executive Order to protect women’s reproductive rights following the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. It formalizes the actions that I announced just after the decision and will add new measures to protect women’s health,” the president stressed.

The measure seeks to protect access to reproductive health services, as well as the guarantee of medication for the interruption of pregnancy and the possibility of accurate information, the White House said.

Today I signed an Executive Order to protect the reproductive rights of women in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It formalizes the actions I announced right after the decision and will add new measures to protect women’s health. pic.twitter.com/cujWTnxKvw

— President Biden (@POTUS)

July 8, 2022

Similarly, Biden commented that “Republicans in Congress want abortion to be illegal. But let me tell you something: as long as I am president, I will veto any attempt … I will never let it become law.

He also indicated that this decision is not protected by the Constitution and “was not a decision driven by history,” and made reference to the case of a 10-year-old minor from Ohio who was the victim of rape and had to move to another status to terminate the pregnancy.

Biden’s decision comes after several states in the North American nation are adopting laws to restrict abortion services, an action that they had been promoting before the Court’s decision.

Rejection of the decision of the Supreme Court

Women’s organizations and US entities will hold the Women’s March in the country’s capital, Washington DC, in order to pressure the White House to promote other effective resolutions to protect the right to abortion.

With the slogans “the illegitimate annulment of the right to abortion should not remain” and “the Federal Government must restore legal abortion throughout the country now,” the Rise up 4 abortion collective called for people to take to the streets to defend the right and not criminalization.





