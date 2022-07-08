World

Ukrainian troops shelled Panteleimonovka in the DPR

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
Less than a minute

DONETSK, July 8 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops at 19.40 fired at Panteleymonovka in the DPR, firing ten shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) said.
“Fire was recorded from the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine) in the direction: 19.40 – the settlement of Novgorodskoye – the settlement of Panteleimonovka: ten shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the representative office’s Telegram channel said.
June 22, 17:18Infographics

Interactive map of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Biden government requests endorsement for its deportation policy | News

25 mins ago

Japanese prosecutor opens investigation into Shinzo Abe’s murderer | News

2 hours ago

Joe Biden explains why he will visit the Middle East | News

3 hours ago

UK Transport Secretary Shapps to run for prime minister

12 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.