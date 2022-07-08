World
Ukrainian troops shelled Panteleimonovka in the DPR
DONETSK, July 8 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops at 19.40 fired at Panteleymonovka in the DPR, firing ten shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) said.
“Fire was recorded from the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine) in the direction: 19.40 – the settlement of Novgorodskoye – the settlement of Panteleimonovka: ten shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the representative office’s Telegram channel said.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked